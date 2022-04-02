On a quiet day at the plate, the Sooners finally appeared to get something going with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
With Texas leading 1-0, Peyton Graham got a piece of a 1-0 pitch and sent a low line drive into left field. Two runs scored, and the Sooners found themselves leading the eighth-ranked Longhorns with two innings to go.
OU pitcher Trevin Michael bounced back after giving up a solo-home run in the top of the seventh to strike out three batters in the eighth. When the Sooners were back up to bat again, they were able to force the Longhorns into mistakes with aggressive baserunning.
The Sooners extended their lead to two when a ball got away from Texas on a steal attempt by Kendall Pettis. Jackson Nicklaus then stepped up and hit an RBI-single on a ground ball up the middle to make it 4-1.
"It was one of those deals where we just kept plowing away," OU head coach Skip Johnson said. "When you're in a zero-zero game like that, every pitch matters. I thought David (Sandlin) took it one pitch at a time. He really went to the mental game to get through that, and it was really big."
Texas battled back to make the Sooners nervous in the ninth.
Silas Ardoin hit his second home run of the night to bring the Sooners’ lead down to two. The Longhorns had a single and a walk and were able to get the tying run all the way to second base with two outs.
Dylan Campbell hit the first pitch of his at-bat into short left field. OU left fielder Diego Muniz tracked the ball down and made a nice leaping catch to secure the win.
The win evens the three-game series being played at Globe Life Field.
Starting pitcher David Sandlin helped set the Sooners up for the win with seven strikeouts and two hits in six scoreless innings. Michael allowed four hits and two runs in three innings, but also had six strikeouts and walked one batter.
Neither team had a hit until Blake Robertson landed a single in the bottom of the third. Sandlin allowed his first two batters on base in the fourth with a walk and a single.
Graham finished 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs. Cade Horton was 2-for-3 and scored two of the Sooners’ four runs.
The two teams will settle the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN.