In the top of the ninth, facing two outs and a runner on third base, Jaret Godman let a pitch get away from him.
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks couldn’t get a glove on it, but Air Force’s Gabriel Garcia stumbled while taking off for home plate. Crooks reached the ball and tossed it back to Godman just as Garcia was making his slide.
The umpire called Garcia out and the call was confirmed by video review, securing an 8-7 win for the Sooners. The Falcons trailed by as many as five runs, and scored two runs in the final frame to bring themselves within inches of a comeback.
The late run nearly spoiled a high-powered offensive performance from the Sooners that included a season-high four home runs.
“I thought our at-bats through the sixth and seventh (innings) weren’t as quality,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Credit to them, they made some really good pitches in those innings. They got ahead and got us off-balance.”
Chazz Martinez stepped into the designated hitter spot and picked up his first hit of the season on a single to shallow centerfield that was nearly pulled down on a diving catch by the centerfielder. The hit set up the Sooners for their biggest inning of the game, which included seven hits and five runs.
Sebastian Orduno scored two batters later for Oklahoma’s first run of the game. Trent Brown and Jackson Nicklaus each drove in runs with the Falcons needing just one more out to end the inning.
Peyton Graham finished off the scoring with 432-foot bomb over the left field wall to add two more runs.
Martinez, who was named National Pitcher of the Week last week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, will be relied on this season to come up with hits in big moments.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, mix the lineup so we can get Chazz in, because he’s got some power,” Johnson said. “ … Last week we were trying to figure out if we can let him hit for himself.”
Johnson said after Tuesday’s 10-4 win over Air Force that the team was planning to use Wednesday’s game as an opportunity to give their bullpen some experience. The Sooners played six pitchers and started Javier Ramos on the mound.
Ramos pitched three innings and allowed one hit, no walks and had a strikeout. Carson Sundloff came in to replace Aaron Calhoun in the top of the fifth inning after the Sooners gave up two runs in the fourth.
Air Force’s Blake Covin bunted for a single and made it as far as third base with two outs remaining. Sundloff forced a fly out to retire the side and retired the next three batters in the seventh before being replaced.
“We’re really fortunate because Sundloff, Aaron Calhoun and Keegan Allen have come in and have played really well as freshman, usually they’re behind,” Johnson said. “Thank God that Trevin Michael is here and we’ve got to get (Griffin) Miller back and healthy.”
The Falcons put three more on the board in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two. Allen came in to pitch the eighth, and gave up a lead-off double to start the inning.
Allen responded by forcing a ground out and striking out the final two batters to flip the momentum back in Oklahoma’s favor. Just two pitches into the Sooners' next at-bat, Cade Horton drove a solo home run over the left centerfield wall to give Oklahoma an 8-5 lead going into the ninth inning.
Horton hit a double into left field in the second inning that was within a few feet of also clearing the fence.
“That’s the thing when you try to get hits, the hit’s are there, it’s just gonna come,” Johnson said about Horton. “The more comfortable he gets, the more at-bats he gets it’s just gonna be be there. The first ball he hit harder than the first one — it was a 2-iron for sure.”
The Sooners will be looking to build off of their sweep of Air Force when they take on New Orleans for a three-game series Friday through Sunday. They’re currently riding a four-game winning streak.