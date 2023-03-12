Oklahoma had seven runs, on 10 hits heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Houston just wasn’t going away.
Gray Harrison took over pitching duties to start the inning and struck out the first batter he faced. On the next at-bat, B Burckel singled on a 2-2 pitch and J Murray reached first on a catcher’s interference to get the Cougar’s offense momentum.
With two runners on and one out, Houston would go on to score four more runs on three hits and a walk. A Tulimero scored two of those runs on a double down the right field line and nearly scored a third, but the Sooners threw out a runner at home plate to end the inning.
A Weber came in to pitch the final inning and retired three of the four batters he faced.
The Sooners’ 7-6 win secures a road sweep and is the team’s fifth-straight.
“The biggest takeaway for us is that we’ve played a little better every day,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “Today, there was one inning where the ball found holes, hit a bag and we had a catcher’s interference. That’s baseball. I thought Jamie was good and the bullpen was good. Weber came in and made some quality pitches in a high-pressure situation when he needed to. We played outstanding defense in the ninth. I think our defense is going to get better and better. The relays were really good. We practice that a lot, and it was big to get those outs.”
Shortstop Dakota Harris put the Sooners (11-5) on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and added a second RBI on sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Cougars (5-10) took a 2-1 lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, before OU went ahead again with its six-run barrage. UH scored four runs in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-6, but Oklahoma held on thanks in part to some stellar defensive plays.
Center fielder John Spikerman, third baseman Anthony Mackenzie, designated hitter Easton Carmichael and catcher Diego Muniz all notched two hits in the game. Mackenzie and left fielder Sebastian Orduno each scored two runs.
Carson Pierce (2-0) pitched 2.0 innings in relief of starter James Hitt and earned the win. Hitt tossed 4.0 complete innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Aaron Weber pitched the ninth and picked up his second save. Josh Ekness (1-1) took the loss for Houston.
The Oklahoma defense made multiple run-saving plays in the game. In the fourth inning, Spikerman ran down a ball in deep left center field with two runners in scoring position, holding the play to a sacrifice fly and preventing a second run from scoring. First baseman Rocco Garza-Gongora made a diving stop on a ball headed toward the right field corner with the bases loaded in the eighth, making the out at first and limiting the play to one run. With the bases loaded again in the same inning, Houston’s Anthony Tulimero doubled to right field, scoring two runs, but right fielder Bryce Madron and Nicklaus relayed the ball to Muniz at home in time to prevent the tying run from touching the plate.
After Houston tied the game in the fourth and took the lead on a single in the fifth, Oklahoma went ahead 4-2 with a three-run sixth. Orduno hit a leadoff double and scored on a base hit by Mackenzie, who moved around to score on an errant back pickoff throw to first base with the bases loaded. Nicklaus then drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the seventh, Orduno reached on a walk and scored on a wild pitch, Harris plated Spikerman with a sacrifice fly and Carmichael singled home Mackenzie.
Oklahoma plays a midweek game at Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Sooners then return home to host TCU in the Big 12 conference opener next weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
