In the top of the sixth inning, California Baptist was threatening to put a damper on Oklahoma’s season-opener.
There was plenty of reason to celebrate. Aside from it being opening day, the Sooners were coming off an unexpected run to the Men’s College World Series last season, and the Sooners had the 2022 Big 12 Conference tournament trophy and MCWS final trophy on display for fans to take photos with.
It was also OU head coach Skip Johnson’s birthday.
But with two outs in the top of the sixth, Sooners’ reliever Carson Atwood was trying to get out of his own jam with the bases loaded and the leading run at home plate. Atwood forced the next batter to fly out to left field end the threat.
The Sooners would allow just two more hits over the next three innings to hold on for a 5-2 win to open the season.
“I thought he attacked the strike zone,” Johnson said about Atwood. “He goes really quick out to lead that inning off and a guy hits a 1-2 ball and jams him and goes into center and it lands in. He kind of got out of character a little bit. He threw four straight balls just like that and I go out there and go: Just focus on the target, that’s the only thing you can control.”
Atwood threw 24 pitches in what could’ve been a momentum-shifting sixth inning and threw 15 for strikes with two hits, one strikeout and a walk.
Freshman Dakota Harris led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run over the left field wall to give the Sooners their first lead of the game. Wallace Clark responded in the next at-bat with a walk and freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora drove him in with a single to left field.
Garza-Gongora would score on a wild pitch to put the Sooners up 4-1.
“It was huge, he’s done really well,” Johnson said about Harris’ homer. “He came in as a switch hitter and Russell and Reggie talked to him about just hitting right-handed. I think it made him focus a little bit more. He’s a good hitter, he’s a good player. He’s like an older player on the field, he’s played a lot of baseball and you can tell.”
Redshirt junior transfer Kale Davis made his first start with the Sooners and pitched the first five innings on Friday.
Davis hit the first batter that he faced and gave up a single two batters later. The Lancers were able to open up an early lead on a fly out into foul territory.
Davis went on to strike out three of the next six batters he faced and wouldn’t allow another run over five innings pitched. He struck out five batters, allowing two hits and two walks on 87 pitches.
“That was huge watching Kale go five innings, we had him on 85 pitches, I think he threw 87 or something like that,” Johnson said. “He made some quality pitches when he had to make them and that’s what pitching is.”
The Sooners were out-hit, 6-4, but were able to take advantage of a pair of California Baptist errors and left nine runners stranded. Four different Sooners registered hits with only Harris (home run) and Jackson Nicklaus (double) earning extra-base hits.
It was the first of a three-game series between the two teams that continues on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.