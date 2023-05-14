Oklahoma was able to build off a strong offensive showing in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings to build a big lead and secure a series sweep on Sunday.
The Sooners struck first with an RBI single by Dakota Harris and a sacrifice fly ball by Kendall Pettis. They went on to hit four straight singles in the top of the second, including RBI’s from Diego Muniz and Anthony Mackenzie.
The Sooners hit five singles in the second on their way to scoring four runs to extend their lead to 6-0.
James Hitt pitched seven innings on Sunday, allowing eight hits with one earned run and five strikeouts.
The Sooners came up with 15 hits on their way to a 9-1 win over Gonzaga.
Oklahoma’s defense allowed 11 hits, but gave up just two walks and turned three double plays. The Bulldogs trailed 6-1 in the bottom of the third inning, but had a chance to cut into the deficit with one out and two runners on base.
Brian Kalmer hit a ground ball up the middle of the field, but Harris was there to make the play and toss it to Jackson Nicklaus, who was able to throw the runner out at first base.
Mackenzie went three for three at the plate with one RBI, while Bryce Madron was three for five with one RBI. John Spikerman, Wallace Clark and Muniz each had two hits on the day.
None of the Sooners’ 15 hits went for extra bases. They had 34 combined hits in the final two games of the Gonzaga series.
The Sooners have won seven of their last 10 games heading into a midweek home game against UT Arlington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. After that, the Sooners will close out the regular season with a three-game Bedlam series at home starting on Thursday.
Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
