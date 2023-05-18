It’s hard to beat anybody without any pitching and it’s particularly difficult to stop your ranked-and-slated-to-be-a-regional- host intrastate rival without any pitching and that, regrettably, is what Oklahoma got Thursday night in its Bedlam series opener against 25th-ranked Oklahoma State inside L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The final score was 13-2, but the score after just four innings was most of that — 11-1 — thanks to a couple defensive miscues, but primarily thanks to Sooner starting pitcher Braxton Douthit’s inability to make the Cowboys earn their way on base.
“You lose the momentum when you give free bases and you don’t play defense,” OU coach Skip Johnson said.
The poor defense belonged to Sooner second baseman Jackson Nicklaus, who played a double-play ball into a single out in the first inning and whose second-inning error created two unearned runs.
Still, the baserunners were Douthit’s, many by walks and plunks.
Officially, Douthit worked three innings, but three of OSU’s four fourth-inning runs were also charged to him, making his final line the nine outs he got, 10 runs, eight earned, along with four strikeouts, four walks and three bit by pitches. His earned run average jumped from 4.77 to 5.61.
Carson Atwood, Aaron Calhoun, Julien Hachem, Peyton Olejnik and Colton Sundloff followed Douthit on the mound, the last three not allowing a run. Still, between them all, OU issued nine walks and hit five batters.
If the Sooners had any chance to jump back into the game it came in the second and third innings, loading the bases with one out in both against OSU starter Nolan McLean.
In the second, McLean escaped by striking out Rocco Garza-Gongora and getting Anthony Mackenzie to foul out to third baseman Tyler Wulfert.
In the third, McLean sported OU a run by walking Easton Carmichael, but came back to strike Nicklaus out looking before getting Sebastian Orduno to ground out.
“I think we got a little tighter [at the plate] with men in scoring position,” Johnson said. “We didn’t swing at strikes, [we] swung at balls out of the zone and that’s what happened.”
Stupendously, OU outhit OSU 12 to 10, yet a lot of difference that makes when one team gets its first three batters on base in three of the first four innings, which is exactly what the Cowboys did in the first, third and fourth frames, seven of those nine batters eventually coming around to score.
The Sooners got two hits each from Dakota Harris, Kendall Pettis and Carmichael.
The Cowboys’ big hits belonged to Colin Brueggemann, who went 2 for 5 with two home runs and drove in five; Wulfert, who went 2 for 4, hit a home run, drove in two and scored three runs; and Roc Riggio, who went 2 for 5, drove in two and scored a run.
McLean entered with a 1.65 earned run average and the Sooners made him work. He threw 72 pitches in three innings and yielded eight baserunners. Still, just one crossed and soon enough Evan O’Toole was in to relieve, getting the win after throwing five scoreless innings.
The loss dropped the Sooners to 29-23 overall and 10-12 in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys improved to 36-15 and 14-8.
The two teams are back on the field at 6:30 p.m. today, the series’ finale arriving at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“You have to start winning innings, like we’ve been doing,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to get back to winning innings and keeping momentum on our side.”
