Oklahoma’s offense made a statement early with 10 runs in the first three innings against New Orleans Saturday.
Every Sooner registered a hit as the team recorded 14 hits going into the fourth. The team finished with 19 hits in the 13-8 win.
Blake Robertson accounted for four of those hits and had two RBIs. Tanner Tredaway singled up the middle in the bottom of the first inning to score two runs and put the Sooners up 3-0 with just one out.
After a four-run first inning, Oklahoma scored one more in the second before recording six hits and five runs in the third. Max McGwire, Cade Horton and Jackson Nicklaus each singled to lead off the third.
The Sooners scored runs on their next five at-bats to take a 10-0 lead.
“The offense was incredible getting those runs, then losing the momentum and gaining the momentum back,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “It was a great offensive day for our club.”
New Orleans had three hits and walked three times in the first four innings, but finally started to break through in the fifth. Colton Sundloff gave up a lead-off single and walked the next batter before giving up an RBI-double to Amani Larry.
Jeissy De La Cruz hit a two-run homer to bring the score to 10-4. Sundloff walked the next batter and was replaced by David Sandlin. The redshirt sophomore got the final batter out on a fly ball that was caught by the third baseman.
After letting the next two batters on base to start the sixth inning, Carter Campbell was sent onto the mound and the Sooners were able to retire the final two batters on a fielder’s choice and a double play.
Campbell didn’t allow a run for the next two innings, but was replaced by Griffin Miller after walking the first batter in the ninth. Miguel Useche hit a three-run bomb two batters later, but the Sooners’ defense was able to close out the inning without another hit.
The Sooners scored two runs in the sixth on singles by McGwire and Horton and Jimmy Crooks put another across in the eighth. The win comes a day after the Sooners fell to New Orleans in 12 innings Friday.
The two teams will continue their three-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners improved to 12-6 on the season.