Before the season, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said he was looking for his team to be aggressive offensively.
That’s what the crowd that endured the cold temperatures at L. Dale Mitchell Park saw Tuesday.
By the time the Sooners sealed their 6-1 win over Wichita State, they had recorded 11 stolen bases, just one away from the program’s single game record (12) set in 1937. Five different players stole a base, with Peyton Graham, Tanner Tredaway and Kellen Pettis each recording three.
Through just four games this season, the Sooners (3-1) have stolen 18 bases after recording 46 stolen bases all of last season.
"It's awesome that we're taking extra bases,” said Cade Hornton, who recorded his first career stolen base against the Shockers. “It's definitely improved our offense, getting guys in scoring position faster. The pitcher has to think about those things and it speeds the pitcher up. And then that causes more walks or missing spots down the middle. So, the run game really opens up off the offense.”
They were able to be particularly aggressive against the Shockers after their early run. The Sooners took a 3-0 run after the first inning, and added another run in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
But even as their offense slowed in the middle innings, that didn’t keep them from being aggressive.
All of Tredaway’s steals came in the seventh inning, when he was walked and then stole all three bases on his way home to put the Sooners up 5-1.
“I think it’s just taking advantage of the game,” Johnson said. “Scoring three runs in the first, you can try to keep putting the pressure on them. When it’s like that and it gets going, it’s really exciting.”
But as their aggressiveness fueled their offense, it was their defense that kept them in the lead.
Johnson started with Brent Carmichael on the mound, who snagged the win after pitching five innings. He recorded four strikeouts and surrendered six hits and an earned run.
But Trevin Michael was effective as a relief pitcher in four innings, recording five strikeouts while surrendering one earned run and two hits.
The Sooners’ pitching has been a strength early for this team, Johnson said.
“I think they've been really themselves and that's the biggest thing in an environment,” Johnson said. “We're looking in that environment to see if they can beat themselves, number one. Number two is we're looking to see if they’re going to throw strikes and be competitive and throw the ball, and they've done that so far. And that's the thing that we've got to continue to do as go through this is keep fighting and keep battling.
“We’ve got some good arms that still haven’t thrown and we’re going to try to keep getting those guys reps.”
Another positive takeaway was Horton’s performance.
The Norman native struggled in his collegiate debut at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown last weekend, but found a rhythm against the Shockers. He recorded two hits and a walk on three plate appearances, and both hits resulted in RBIs.
For Johnson, the hope is Horton’s performance will serve as a confidence builder.
“I think it was really huge for him to get on the board so he can relax a little bit and stop trying so hard. If you try in this game, you fail,” Johnson said. “I think he did a great job of staying with it.”
Graham led the way with two runs and two hits, while Horton and Tredaway recorded two RBIs. Sebastian Orduno added two hits.
The Sooners begin the first of a three-game home stand against Northwestern State Friday at 4 p.m.