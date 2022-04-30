Finding a way to top Friday night’s offensive explosion was no easy task for Oklahoma
But the Sooners found a way Saturday, as a massive third inning paved the way for a 22-10 win over Kansas State.
The Sooners entered the game after hitting four home runs and 12 extra base hits in a 12-run win over Kansas State the night before. In their second game of the weekend series, Oklahoma scored 19 runs in the first three innings to win secure the series win in a massive win.
After a scoreless first inning for Kansas State, John Spikerman led off for the Sooners and hit a fly ball into short right field that looked like an easy out. But the right fielder never saw the ball, and the freshman was able to get on base for a single.
Oklahoma wouldn’t do any more damage in the first inning, but it would prove to be a sign of more to come for both teams.
“We had some good at-bats in that whole first inning, and then we came out with the lead,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “… David (Sandlin)’s first inning was really good, really special. It’s hard in a game like that, because I’ve been on both sides of it when I’ve been pitching. it’s really difficult to keep executing pitches.”
Brett Squires drove in two runs with an RBI double into right field and Blake Robertson hit a two-run home run during an eight-run second inning that put the Sooners up 8-0. After holding the Wildcats hitless through the first two innings, Sandlin gave up his first on a solo home run by Raphael Pelletier.
When Oklahoma made it back out on offense, it put across 11 runs on just four hits. Kansas State walked nine batters and hit another, while committing two errors all in the third inning alone.
The bottom of the third inning took nearly an hour, and by the time Sandlin was back on the mound the lead had ballooned to 19-1.
“If you’re throwing 95 miles per hour and you sit … I don’t know how long (the second and third innings) were, but I’d guess they were almost 40 minutes,” Johnson said. “(Sandlin was) running back and forth to try to play a little catch in between. It gets tough at times.”
The Wildcats homered two more times in the fourth and sixth innings before Sandlin was replaced by Carson Atwood. The redshirt sophomore had six strikeouts and allowed five hits and six runs.
With the game nearly in hand, the Sooners were able to try several different pitchers on the mound to close the game. Atwood pitched an inning and allowed three hits and four runs.
Carter Campbell and Colton Sundloff finished out the game allowing no runs and just one hit over the final two innings.
The Sooners finished with 17 team hits and were able to take advantage of five Wildcat errors. Still, of Oklahoma’s 22 runs, only one was unearned. Five Oklahoma batters registered multiple hits in the game, including four hits from John Spikerman and Jimmy Crooks.
The 12-run win was the team’s second-biggest margin of victory this season and the biggest of any home game this season. The Sooners’ drew a crowd of 1,625 for their annual ‘Bark in the Park’ game.
“The berm has been fantastic,” Johnson said about the home crowd. “Our fans are some of the best fans in the world. The more that (Oklahoma football head coach Brent) Venables keeps talking about it and the leadership coming from the top, [the more it helps us.] We’ve got good things to offer, every sport on this campus. That’s what’s really fun about it, that’s the spirit of the game is the fans in college.”
The Sooners (26-14, 8-5) will close out their three-game weekend series with the Wildcats on Sunday at 2 p.m.