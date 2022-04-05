Oklahoma just needed a win to get back on track.
The Sooners had suffered one of their toughest losses of the season against Texas on Sunday heading into Tuesday’s contest with Oral Roberts University. That game saw the Sooners lead 7-1 in the sixth inning before the Longhorns ended the game on an 11-1 run to win the game by four runs.
The win gave the Longhorns the series’ win. But for OU coach Skip Johnson, the focus for the team against ORU wasn’t about bouncing back from the loss.
“I think it was more of just trying to go out and play good baseball,” Johnson said. “Instead of worrying about winning or losing the game, just go play good baseball. We played really good this past weekend. Friday was a little bit of a let down, Saturday we played good, Sunday we played extremely well for six innings.”
If the message was simply playing good baseball, they accomplished that against ORU Tuesday, taking care of business with an 8-2 win at L. Dale Mitchell Field.
It was the Sooners’ solid offensive outing that kept them ahead, and it started with back-to-back RBIs from Blake Robertson and Tanner Tredaway that put the Sooners on the board in the first inning. In the second inning, Peyton Graham’s single to left field scored Wallace Clark that gave the team a three-run lead.
Clark, who was walked and stole two bases to advance to third before finding home, is earning the trust of the coaching staff.
“He’s really a smart player,” Johnson said. “He plays at an even-keel level. He really has quality at-bats every bat he has. That’s what you want. You can’t ask him to get a hit. You ask him to have a quality at-bat and you try to hit the ball hard and that’s what he’s bought into. and he’ll continue to grow in that area.”
The only lull for the Sooners offensively came in the third and fourth innings, where they hit just one run combined. But Braden Carmichael’s work on the mound kept ORU from finding momentum, as the Golden Eagles also didn’t register a hit in either inning.
Graham — who led the Sooners’ offensively all evening with three hits, three runs and two RBIs — hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Sooners regain momentum offensively.
Jimmy Crooks followed that up with a triple to right field, which scored Tredaway to give the Sooners two runs in the inning.
“When we start getting it rolling, it becomes electric. It really does,” Johnson said.
The Sooners’ scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to push their lead. Other than ORU’s runs in the seventh and ninth innings, the Sooners kept control for most of the game.
Tredaway finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Robertson added two hits and two runs. The Sooners finished with 10 hits.
Carmichael earned the win on the mound with two strikeouts while surrendering just one hit and no runs in four innings. ORU recorded six hits in 34 at-bats.
The Sooners will look to get back on track in conference play with a three-game series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater this weekend. The first game is set for 6 p.m. Friday.