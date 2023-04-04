Needing a bounce-back win after a series-deciding loss to No. 7 Stanford on Sunday, Oklahoma got its offense rolling early in Tuesday’s matchup against Oral Roberts.
Anthony Mackenzie led off the game with a single to set up a string of four consecutive batters reaching base. John Spikerman drove Mackenzie home with a single up the middle and Easton Carmichael hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to give the Sooners an early 2-0 lead.
Oklahoma’s offense continued to roll, coming away with 17 hits and riding a big performance from Braden Carmichael on the mound for a 12-2 win.
Carmichael pitched into the seventh inning, throwing 87 pitches and allowing three hits and two earned runs. The redshirt senior lefty struck out four batters with no walks.
Mackenzie finished the day three for six at the plate with an RBI-double in the fourth inning to put the Sooners up 4-1. Madron and Sebastian Orduno joined Mackenzie with three hits on the day.
Kendall Pettis went two for four at the plate in the designated hitter spot with two RBI. Of the Sooners’ 39 plate appearances, 17 resulted in a hit, five resulted in a walk and five resulted in a strikeout.
The Sooners extended their lead to 9-1 in the fifth with four runs on four hits.
The Golden Eagles used six different pitchers and walked five batters and hit two batters with pitches. The Sooners held them to just five hits, but three came on extra-base hits.
Holden Breeze hit a solo home run and Drew Stahl scored ORU’s only other run on a homer in the seventh inning.
Oklahoma’s rode trip continues on Thursday in Waco, Tex. for the start of a three-game series with Baylor. First pitch for Thursday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.