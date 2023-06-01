Oklahoma baseball has found a postseason home in the state of Virginia in recent years.
When the Sooners begin the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Thursday against East Carolina, it’ll be their fifth time playing in either the Blacksburg or Charlottesville for NCAA Tournament play over the past 10 seasons. Oklahoma has fared well in those contests, going on to win titles at the 2010 Charlottesville Super Regional, the 2013 Charlottesville Regional and the 2013 Blacksburg Regional.
Last season, the Sooners were sent to Gainesville, Fla. for regional action and picked up its first regional title since 2013.
A No. 3 seed this season, the Sooners will face No. 3 seed East Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Oklahoma has just started to get healthy at the right time, and were able to pick up an important win in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma State. The Sooners went on to lose their next two games, but did enough to finish the season 40th in the country in RPI and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.
The Sooners have 15 wins over teams that made the NCAA Tournament this season. Despite entering the Charlottesville Regional on a two-game losing streak, they’ve won 12 of their last 19 games.
Braden Carmichael has been a big bright spot for the Sooners this season with a 6-4 record on the mound. Carmichael started in the Sooners’ upset win over the Cowboys, throwing a complete game, while allowing no runs and just four hits.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the winner of Army and Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m. The losers of those two games will meet on Friday at 11 a.m.
The regional final is set for Sunday at 5 p.m., with the possibility of an if-necessary game on Monday.
