A solo home run from Oklahoma’s Bryce Madron in the bottom of the fourth inning cut Kansas’ lead down to one run.
It was the Sooners’ first offensive momentum of the game after Kansas starting pitcher Colin Baumgartner retired the first 10 batters he faced. In the top of the fifth, the Sooners continued to struggle to keep the Jayhawks off the bases.
OU starting pitcher Braxton Douthit allowed a walk, a single and another walk to load up the bases with one out. The Jayhawks would score on the next at-bat on a wild pitch, setting up a two-run double by Janson Reeder.
Kansas would score six times before the Sooners could get another run across in the seventh inning.
The Sooners dropped the series opener 8-2 after walking 10 batters and hitting two.
After Douthit was replaced in the fifth inning, six different pitchers closed out the final five frames. Douthit allowed three hits and five earned runs with five walks and three strikeouts.
Baumgartner went seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs with nine strikeouts. Madron’s home run came during a stretch where Baumgartner had struck out eight of the nine batters he faced.
Kendall Pettis led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and John Spikerman drove him in on a single to right field two pitches later. The Sooners’ six hits came from six different players.
Madron was the only Sooner to not get struck out (one for four with one RBI) on Friday. Meanwhile, the Sooners' pitching staff combined to throw eight strikeouts.
Freshman Carson Turnquist made his third appearance of the season in the ninth. The California native retired the Jayhawks in order with a pair of strikeouts.
The Sooners allowed just eight hits, but five of those were extra-base hits.
Oklahoma and Kansas will meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
