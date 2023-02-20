Oklahoma was finding some offensive momentum after Kendall Pettis led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single.
Two batters later, junior Anthony Mackenzie advanced Pettis to third on a single through the right side. Air Force made a quick play to throw Mackenzie out as he was rounding first base for the second out of the inning.
The Falcons walked the next batter to bring Dakota Harris to plate with the game tied, 6-6, and runners on the corners with two outs.
On a 2-2 pitch, Harris hit a line drive into right field for a double to score both runners. Harris was called out trying to reach third, but after a video review it was determined that he was safe.
Junior right-handed pitcher Carson Pierce came in midway through the top of the seventh inning and was able to retire the final three batters to secure the win.
The Sooners’ 8-6 win snaps a two-game losing streak coming off last weekend’s series loss to California Baptist.
Gray Harrison started on the mound for the Sooners and pitched the first two innings, allowing three hits, an earned run and no walks with three strikeouts. Carson Turnquist, Julien Hachem and Adam Walker combined to pitch the next four innings, before Pierce came in to secure the win in the seventh.
Harris hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to give the Sooners an early 2-0 lead. They would extend that lead to 3-1 in the second, but Air Force responded in the third with a two-run homer by Jay Thomason.
The Falcons would take lead in the fifth with another home run, this time by Chris Stallings down the left field line. The Sooners chipped away at the Falcons’ lead with runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to up a three-hit two-run eighth inning that shifted the momentum in their favor late.
Oklahoma had 13 hits, led by freshman catcher Easton Carmichael, who went three for four at the plate. Harris had two doubles with four RBI’s and Mackenzie went two for three with an RBI.
The Sooners improve to 2-2 on the season, heading into Wednesday’s game at Globe Life Field against Abilene Christian.
