It was a slow start for Oklahoma on Saturday, falling behind 2-0 to Gonzaga, before catching fire offensively to run away with a big win.
Anthony Mackenzie drove in three runs to take the lead on a home run into right field in the third inning. The Sooners followed that up with three straight singles to open up the fourth inning to set up a five-run, five-hit inning.
The Sooners lead grew to 10 runs after the fifth inning, and they were able to ride that early momentum to a 19-12 win over Gonzaga to secure the series win.
The Sooners tacked on six more runs in the final two innings, and loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth to score three of those runs. The Bulldogs responded after trailing 19-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, scoring seven runs on four hits.
Oklahoma had 20 hits in the game with five extra-base hits and were walked 13 times. Rocco Garza-Gongora was four for six at the plate with three RBI and a double.
Braden Carmichael shook off allowing two runs on three hits in the opening inning and held the Bulldogs scoreless over the next three frames. Carmichael threw six innings in the win, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Sooners got six of their nine lead-off hitters on base and were 10-27 with runners on.
The Bulldogs finished with 17 hits, but were walked just twice heading into the last inning. The Sooners struck out nine batters and left 14 runners stranded.
The Sooners are riding a two-game winning streak into Sunday’s series finale at 5 p.m.
