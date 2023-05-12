Oklahoma already had two outs on the board when it finally started to get the offense rolling again in the top of the seventh inning.
It started when Bryce Madron was walked on a full count. Two batters later, it ended when Kendall Pettis got a single to fall in centerfield, scoring two runs to take a 3-1 lead on the road over Gonzaga.
The Sooners gave another run back on an RBI single by Mason Marenco.
After a scoreless eighth inning that saw the Sooners load up the bases with one out, the Sooners closed the door on the Bulldogs in the top of the ninth.
Dakota Harris led off the inning with a walk and Pettis was hit by a pitch. Four pitches later, John Spikerman hit his 12th double of the season into the gap in left centerfield to score another run.
The Sooners scored two runs on just one hit in the ninth to pull away for a 5-2 win Friday night.
The Sooners held the Bulldogs to just one run despite giving up 10 hits and walking six batters. Gonzaga loaded the bases twice and didn’t come away with runs either time.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Sooners intentionally walked Ezra Samperi to load up the bases with two outs, but Braxton Douthit got the final batter to ground out to keep the Bulldogs scoreless. The Sooners again walked a Bulldog batter to load up the bases in the sixth before the final batter fouled out to third baseman Anthony Mackenzie.
The Bulldogs were two for nine with runners in scoring position and 5-20 with runners on base. Douthit threw the first five innings and allowed eight hits with three walks and one earned run. Douthit struck out five Gonzaga batters in the win.
Carter Campbell and Will Carsten closed out the final four innings and combined to allow two hits, one earned run and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Sooners had nine hits from seven different players. Mackenzie went two for five at the plate and Pettis was two for four with two RBI. The two teams combined to leave 25 runners on base, with the Sooners accounting for 12 of those.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Sooner Radio Network.
