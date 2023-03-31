A sacrifice fly ball from John Spikerman gave Oklahoma the lead over Stanford early and a big defensive performance helped the Sooners pull out a shutout win to even the four-game series.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Braxton Douthit pitched all the way into the sixth inning and gave up just three hits with six strikeouts. Still, the Cardinal were walked six times and were constantly putting pressure on Douthit and the Sooners’ defense.
After walking a batter on four pitches in the sixth, Oklahoma brought in Carter Campbell in relief. Campbell forced the final batter to fly out to keep the Sooners’ a run ahead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
With one out on the board and no runners on, Bryce Madron hit a home run into right field to extend the Sooners’ lead to 2-0. Campbell, Carson Pierce and Carson Atwood closed out the final three innings without letting a run score.
The Sooners’ 2-0 win snaps a six-game losing streak.
They were able to pull out the win despite having just three hits at the plate. Madron accounted for two of those hits and Easton Carmichael had a single.
The two teams combined to strike out 19 times. Stanford starting pitcher Quinn Matthews struck out 10 batters in the loss.
Oklahoma will face Stanford on Saturday at 4 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
