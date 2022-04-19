Through five and a half innings, Oklahoma just couldn’t get much going offensively.
The Sooners registered just one hit until the bottom of the fourth inning and Wichita State took advantage, taking an early 2-0 lead. Blake Robertson hit a double to score Peyton Graham before Robertson was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Diego Muniz to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the fifth.
But the Shockers sent home three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead, and the Sooners were in trouble. That was until the Sooners’ offense exploded in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Muniz got things started with a single to left field that scored Graham and Tanner Tredaway. Jimmy Crooks then brought in Robertson as the tying run with a single to right field.
Norman native Cade Horton gave the Sooners the lead with a ground out RBI that scored Muniz, and Crooks followed it by scoring on a wild pitch. By the time Tredaway brought in John Spikerman with a single to shortstop, the Sooners had completely flipped momentum with a seven-run inning.
The Sooners rode that momentum to a 9-5 win over the Shockers at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
After that crucial sixth inning, the Sooners’ defense just needed to limit the Shockers’ offense. They did just that, holding the Shockers to just one hit over the final three innings.
OU coach Skip Johnson went to his bullpen early and often, as nine different pitchers saw action. It was Jaret Godman who recorded the win, though Braden Carmichael led the way with three strikeouts, surrendering four hits and two runs in two innings.
Muniz led the way offensively with three RBIs, one hit and one run. Tredaway recorded two hits, one run and one RBI.
The win gives the Sooners (22-13, 4-5 Big 12) its fourth in five outings. They’ll look to build on that momentum with a three-game conference series at Kansas this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.