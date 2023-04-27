The threat of inclement weather Friday evening has moved Oklahoma’s series-opener against Kansas up to 12:30 p.m.
The Sooners already had one game this week affected by the weather, after Tuesday’s contest against Oral Roberts was canceled due to rain. They’re coming off a three-game road sweep over rival Texas last weekend.
It was the program’s first sweep of Texas since 1998 and its first ever in Austin. The Sooners’ bullpen pitched 11.1 innings over the series, allowing seven hits and three runs with 11 strikeouts.
Junior Carter Campbell was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after making three appearances last week. The lefty pitched 8.2 innings and allowed just one run on fives hits and no walks.
In two appearances in the Texas series, Campbell three 6.1 scoreless innings, picking up a win and a save. He currently leads the Big 12 in pitching appearances this season (25) and is third nationally.
Offensively, the Sooners are 10th in the country in walks and 16th in the country in stolen bases. Junior Bryce Madron leads the conference with 44 walks and just saw his streak of 30 straight games reaching base end in the Texas series.
The Sooners enter the Kansas series tied for sixth in the Big 12 standings at 7-8. Texas and Texas Tech are sitting just ahead of the Sooners at 8-7 in conference play.
Including this weekend, Oklahoma has three more conference series before the end of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.