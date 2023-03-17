Despite coming up short at Wichita State on Tuesday, Oklahoma still entered Friday night’s series opener against 18th-ranked TCU having won five of six, eight of 10, with the privilege of playing on its home diamond.
But a lot of good that did the Sooners, who received precious little pitching, didn’t score their second run until the eighth inning and never had much of a shot in what became a 13-5 defeat.
Coach Skip Johnson sent five Sooners to the mound, not one managing a successful outing.
Starter Kale Davis (2-1) allowed seven hits and five runs over 4 2/3 innings. Carter Campbell allowed two hits and three runs in just a third of an inning.
Next, Gray Harrison allowed three hits, three runs and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. Adam Walker, over just a third, without yielding a hit, still walked two and allowed two runs. Braden Carmichael pitched the ninth, allowing two hits and run.
TCU took the lead for good in the top of the second inning, getting a double from Cole Fontenelle, a single from Logan Maxwell and a three-run home run down the right-field line from Brayden Taylor.
OU made it 3-1 in the third, getting a home run from Rocco Garza-Gongora, but that’s where the Sooner threat ended.
The Horned Frogs added two more runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth and two more in the top of the eighth.
The Sooners didn’t get back on the board until netting three runs in their half of the eighth, all on a home run over left field from Dakota Harris.
TCU starting pitcher Ryan Vanderhei (2-2) worked five innings, allowed three Sooner hits and a single run despite walking more batters (4) than he struck out (2).
Harris finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for OU. John Spikerman went 2 for 5 with a double. Garza-Gongora went 2 for 3, adding a double to go with his home run.
For the Frogs, Maxwell went 4 for 4 with a double to go with his home run. Fontonelle went 3 for 6, all doubles, and drove in three.
OU (11-7) finished with nine hits and drew seven walks. TCU (10-7) made due with 15 hits and eight walks. Both teams left 10 on base.
The Sooners and Frogs return to L. Dale Mitchell Park at 4 p.m. today.
The final game of the series arrives at 1 p.m. Sunday.
