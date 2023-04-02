After pulling out back-to-back wins over No. 7 Stanford, Oklahoma kept itself in the game for four innings of Sunday’s series finale.
The Cardinal had registered at least one hit in every inning leading up to the fifth, but took advantage of an opportunity when the Sooners’ defense made a mistake. Oklahoma mishandled a groundout to the first baseman that would’ve given it its second out.
Instead, Tommy Troy doubled down the right line to take the lead back. After retiring the next batter, the Sooners surrendered four hits and four runs with two outs on the board including a two-run homer by Drew Bowser.
Oklahoma tallied its second run of the contest in the bottom of the fifth on a home run by junior shortstop Anthony Mackenzie.
With a 6-2 advantage, Stanford added a trio of runs in the sixth. The Cardinal tacked on the first run of the inning on a triple by Tommy Troy and added their second run on a double down the left field line in the next at bat. After a strikeout, Carter Graham stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Both squads were held scoreless in their respective half innings before the Sooners tallied three runs of their own in the seventh.
Redshirt junior left fielder Kendall Pettis, who launched a two-run homer in the Saturday contest, opened the inning with a one out double to left. Mackenzie reached on a bouncing ground ball and the Sooners had runners on the corners.
Junior right fielder Bryce Madron slapped a single through the right side of the infield, plating Pettis. The Sooners added their second run of the inning on a fielder's choice. Back-to-back singles by pinch hitter Sebastian Orduno and freshman designated hitter Easton Carmichael allowed sophomore center fielder John Spikerman to score.
Stanford tacked on five and two runs in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Sooners used seven pitchers and starter Will Carsten received the loss (1-1), pitching 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. Joey Dixon earned the win (3-0) and pitched six innings with eight strikeouts.
Mackenzie and Carmichael each recorded a pair of hits.
Madron finished the four-game set 8 for 14 at the plate and recorded two home runs and a team-high seven RBI. Mackenzie logged a team-high six walks and matched Madron with two home runs.
Oklahoma travels to Tulsa for a Tuesday clash at Oral Roberts. First pitch is at 6 p.m. at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
