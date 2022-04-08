When Oklahoma and Oklahoma State met in Tulsa last month, it took a two-run performance in the ninth inning for the Sooners to clinch a comeback win.
That’s exactly what the Sooners needed Friday, as they trailed 7-6 heading into the ninth inning in Stillwater.
Peyton Graham got it started with a double down the infield line, and Blake Robertson followed it with a double of his own to bring Graham home as the tying run. A few moments later, Sebastian Orduno’s single to centerfield brought Kendall Pettis home to give the Sooners a one-point lead.
All they needed to do was hold the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Outside of OSU’s Zach Ehrhard’s single, Trevin Michael did his part to strikeout two Oklahoma State batters. Ehrhard then tried to steal second base before the Sooners caught him.
It took a video review to confirm the call but it went in the Sooners’ favor, sealing OU’s 8-7 win to open the three-game Bedlam series with a victory.
The Sooners took a brief one-run lead in the top of the fifth, as Cade Horton scored off an OSU error and Robertson scored Jackson Nicklaus on an RBI single.
Oklahoma State took control of the game in the bottom of the fifth frame, however, scoring four runs to take a 7-4 run.
Nicklaus got things back in the Sooners’ direction in the bottom of the seventh inning, hitting an RBI single that scored Wallace Clark. Nicklaus was eventually brought home off an RBI single from Jimmy Crooks that cut the OSU lead to 7-6.
Nicklaus finished with two runs, two hits and an RBI. Robertson added a team-high three hits and three RBIs, while Graham finished with two hits and two runs. The Sooners outhit the Cowboys 12-10.
Jake Bennett pitched five innings for the Sooners, throwing nine strikeouts while surrendering eight hits and seven runs. Carter Campbell earned the win on the mound in two innings pitched.
The Sooners improve to 18-10 on the season and will look to clinch the series at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.