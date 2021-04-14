OU baseball: Sooners sweep mid-week doubleheader against Texas Southern

Oklahoma’s two-game set, originally scheduled over two days, with Texas Southern turned into a doubleheader, consisting of two seven-inning contests, on Wednesday.
The change in schedule, prompted by Tuesday evening’s rain and lightning in Norman, didn’t hinder OU (18-15, 3-6 Big 12), which is trying to piece together momentum after a conference series win over Kansas this past weekend.
Consider Wednesday’s games a success toward that effort for the Sooners, who topped the Tigers 6-0 before beating them again later in the day 5-1.
OU’s pitching staff shut down Texas Southern in the first game, which started just after 11 a.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Both OU starter Javier Ramos and reliever Ben Abram allowed a hit but they would be the only two the Tigers recorded in in the opener. Abram struck out a team-high five batters among the seven he faced over two innings.
OU posted 10 hits against Texas Southern, including Peyton Graham’s RBI triple, Brandon Zaragoza’s RBI single and Logan Kohler’s RBI groundout, all coming in the second frame.
Texas Southern, which committed two errors in the first game, surrendered a score on a wild pitch to OU junior Tyler Hardman in the third inning and TSU pitcher Tyler Hansen gave up back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the sixth to pad the Sooners’ advantage.
Even with Texas Southern’s limited mistakes in Game 2, the Sooner offense still managed to rack up runs on their mid-week guests.
OU’s Brett Squires, who’s come on as of late since recovering from two minor injuries earlier this season, plated Kendall Pettis with a double to left field, which evened the score after Texas Southern posted its lone run in the top of the first.
Senior outfielder Breydon Daniel tripled down the right-field line, scoring Conor McKenna, while fellow senior Brady Harlan brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center field.
OU closed its second-game scoring with Hudson Polk’s sixth-inning two-run shot to left field. The home run marked the freshman’s first career hit amid his first career start.
Ardmore native and freshman reliever Carson Atwood earned his first win of the season, while not allowing any runs or hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked one.
OU sophomore Dalton Fowler started in the second game and allowed three hits, one run and struck out four over two innings.
Next, the Sooners begin a three-game series at Kansas State in Manhattan. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m.
All three contests will be available to stream via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and heard locally on KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM.