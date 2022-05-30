Oklahoma tried its best to make a case for hosting an NCAA regional, but it fell just short.
The NCAA’s 64-team postseason field was announced Monday, with the Sooners landing the No. 2 seed in the Gainesville, Florida regional. Host team Florida took the No. 1 seed, with Liberty and Central Michigan taking the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.
The Sooners open the regional against Liberty at noon Friday, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Sooners defeated Texas 8-1 to win the Big 12 Tournament Championship Sunday and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners were in contention to be one of the 16 host sites, but the NCAA announced the host sites at 8:30 p.m. prior to the game’s conclusion.
However, OU coach Skip Johnson is excited to be back in the tournament after making it for the first time since 2018.
“It’s super exciting to get the chance [to play],” Johnson said. “Last year, we didn’t get that opportunity and it left a little bad taste in our mouth. But I think getting the opportunity to play is really huge. We actually earned that opportunity by winning the Big 12 Championship, so I think that’s a good thing.”
The Sooners entered last week’s Big 12 Tournament as the third-seed and won all four games.
They defeated West Virginia 6-4 in the first round, Texas Tech 6-3 in the second, Kansas State 4-3 in the semifinals and the Longhorns in the finals.
The winner of the Gainesville Regional will face the winner of the Blacksburg Regional, which features Virginia Tech, Gonzaga, Columbia and Wright State.