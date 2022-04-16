Hudson Polk brought in runs on a double and triple to help Oklahoma run away with a 10-2 win over Pacific Saturday.
The Sooners came away with double-digit stolen bases in the game for the second time this season. Polk drove in the team’s second run of the second inning on a double into right centerfield with a runner on second.
The sophomore’s second hit of the day landed in left centerfield for an RBI-triple that gave the Sooners their first runs in a four-run fourth inning. Polk was the Sooners' top hitter, going three for four at the plate with three RBI.
Tanner Tredaway scored the final two runs of the inning on a double to centerfield. Tredaway went two for five at the plate with two RBI.
Starting pitcher David Sandlin only allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out five batters and walked three.
Oklahoma (21-13) will be back at home Tuesday when they host Wichita State at 6:30 p.m.