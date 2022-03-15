Tanner Tredaway and Diego Muniz recorded a pair of hits that came at the right time.
The Sooners entered the bottom of the fifth inning with a new-found energy after turning a double-play to retire the side. Muniz stepped up and hit an RBI-double into left field to put Tredaway across to tie the game, 2-2, and give the Sooners their first run in three innings.
After scoring again in the sixth, the Sooners scored eight runs over the final three innings to run away with a 10-4 win over Air Force Tuesday to keep their perfect home record alive.
“It was really big in that inning to take the momentum,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said about the double-play. “That was really the momentum-changer.”
Oklahoma found ways to get runners into scoring position early in the game, but struggled to get them to home plate. It finished with 12 batters left on base and had five in the first three innings alone.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Sooners had the bases loaded when Jimmy Crooks hit a ball deep into centerfield, but it was run down at the warning track.
“You’ve got to credit them for making good pitches when they needed big pitches,” Johnson said. “I mean, Jimmy hit a ball hard to centerfield with bases loaded — that’s gonna happen in baseball. The deal is trying to get to second and third in less than two outs and I thought we did that really well late.”
Tredaway was 2-of-4 with an RBI-single. His single in the bottom of the fifth put an end to a two-inning hitless drought for the Sooners. Of the team’s 13 hits Tuesday, 11 came after the fifth inning.
Muniz finished 3-of-4 from the plate and finished with the team’s only extra base hit. The redshirt junior is second on the team this season with a batting average of .346.
“He’s played really well this year,” Johnson said. “He stayed with the plan and he hasn’t gotten outside of himself and that’s really been big.”
The Sooners started Braden Carmichael on the mound for four innings before bringing in Atwood and Trevin Carmichael to close out the game. Carmichael was credited for the win after pitching four innings, allowing one earned run and five hits.
“I thought he made pitches when he had to make pitches,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think he’s been as sharp as he was last year. He hasn’t been sharp really most of the spring. We’ve got to get him going.”
Atwood pitched three hitless innings, while striking out three batters with no walks and no runs.
Air Force finished with seven hits and had eight runners left on base. Blake Covin was the Falcons’ lone batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with a triple.
Cayden Zimmerman hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, but Air Force wasn’t able to do any more damage.
The Sooners will face Air Force again on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
“Just play offense when we can and hopefully with enough strikes on the mound you’ll see a lot of arms on tomorrow,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing — it’s a staff day for us going into the weekend.”