Oklahoma walked five batters and had two errors in a 6-2 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.
Twice the Sooners found themselves in bases loaded situations, but were never able to come away with any runs. The Sooners (11-6) scored both of their runs in the top of the sixth inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Garza-Gongora and senior catcher Diego Muniz.
Junior third baseman Anthony Mackenzie and freshman designated hitter Easton Carmichael also singled in the game. Madron now has 30 walks in OU’s 17 contests this season.
Seven pitchers threw for the Sooners Tuesday night. Junior Carson Atwood (0-2) made his first start of the season and absorbed the loss. Junior Jett Lodes pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and junior Carter Campbell tossed 1.2 scoreless frames.
Caden Favors (2-1) pitched 5.0 innings in the win for the Shockers (9-7).
“We had the bases loaded in the first inning, we were ready to play,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “Their guy did a good job and made some good pitches, and we couldn’t come up with it. We gave up some runs, and there were two plays in there where, if we just play good catch, it’s probably a 2-1 game. Hats off to them. We just have to play better fundamental baseball.”
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak.
Oklahoma loaded the bases in the first inning on Mackenzie’s single and walks to Madron and junior shortstop Dakota Harris. The Sooners put at least one runner on base in each of the first four frames, then broke through with two runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-2.
In the sixth inning, Madron drew a leadoff walk and Carmichael singled, setting up the consecutive RBI hits by Garza-Gongora and Muniz.
Wichita State scored two runs in the first inning on a groundout and a passed ball, two runs in the fourth on a pair of singles by center fielder Chuck Ingram and shortstop David Herring, and two more runs in the sixth on a home run by Ingram.
Oklahoma returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park this weekend for its Big 12 conference opening-series against TCU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.