Playing in his first NCAA Regional, John Spikerman had a mixed start to the game.
Serving as Oklahoma’s leadoff hitter, the true freshman hit a single to center field to open the bottom of the first inning. But after inching away from the bag, Spikerman was picked off by Liberty pitcher Dylan Cumming as he slid back into first base.
The mistake was compounded by the Sooners failing to score a run during the frame, and Liberty managed to keep their 3-0 lead heading into the top of the second. But OU coach Skip Johnson wasn’t worried.
“He's a dynamic player,” Johnson said. “I didn't have to talk to him about getting picked off because [OU assistant coach Reggie] Willits already hammered on him a little bit about that, I'm sure. That's the thing. You're going to deal with those adversities. He’s going to get picked. He's gonna get thrown out. We're going to call a bad pitch as coaches, and we’ve got to pick each other up as coaches and as players.”
It didn’t take long for Spikerman to turn it around.
After Kendall Pettis’ two-run home run tied the game at 3-3, Spikerman stepped up for his second at-bat. He turned that into a solo home run, the second of his career, to give the Sooners the lead.
“I think I was more pumped for [Pettis’ home run] than I was for mine,” Spikerman said.
The team never relinquished that lead, using that momentum to secure a 16-3 win over Liberty Friday in the first round of the NCAA Gainesville Regional in Florida.
Spikerman didn’t stop after that home run, finishing with a game-high four hits to go with four RBIs and two runs. It was a big moment for the freshman, who didn’t see his first opportunity with the Sooners until April 8 against Oklahoma State due to an injury he suffered his senior season of high school.
“It means a lot, especially since I haven’t been able to play a lot of baseball the last year or so,” Spikerman said. “So to just get opportunities at this level alongside my teammates, I’m thankful for the opportunity from my coaches. It means a whole lot.”
Spikerman’s home run seemed to open the floodgates for the Sooners offense.
After adding two runs in the fourth inning, the Sooners took full control in the fifth inning with eight runs. The inning was capped off by a grand slam from Peyton Graham that scored Brett Squires, Pettis and Spikerman.
The Sooners added two more runs in the seventh inning after Jimmy Crooks scored Pettis and Graham, but the game was already well in hand.
The offensive outing marked the sixth time the Sooners have scored 15 or more runs this season, as the team has boasted one of the best offenses in the country in recent weeks.
“That's just the flow of the game and momentum of the game,” Johnson said. “We talk about that, trying to keep the momentum in the game in our dugout. When the momentum starts, it kind of gets contagious at times. Those quality at-bats, I think those things are contagious too because they'll talk between each other in there, so it's always good that they share that information. They really believe in each other.”
The win gives the Sooners (38-20) their 11th win in 14 games.
The Sooners advance to play the winner of Florida-Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday.