What a difference a year can make.
That’s true for Oklahoma’s baseball team and perhaps even more so for sophomore John Spikerman.
The Sooners entered last season projected to be a middling team in the Big 12, and were ranked sixth in the preseason conference rankings. Spikerman, then a true freshman, arrived in Norman dealing with an injury he suffered during his senior season at Lake Creek High School in Texas.
Spikerman played just three intrasquad games that fall and continued to deal with setbacks as the season came around. Until mid-March, Spikerman wasn’t throwing or hitting in practice while he recovered.
Spikerman played his first collegiate game on April 8 against Oklahoma State, 28 games into the Sooners’ season. At that point, the Sooners were 18-10 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play.
The Sooners didn’t lose another Big 12 series after that and pulled off an unlikely run to a Big 12 championship en route to an appearance in the Men’s College World Series final.
Oklahoma begins its chase for another MCWS appearance on Friday at home against California Baptist at 3 p.m.
“Last fall was tough,” Spikerman said. “It was a different experience just from what I was able to do. It’s a different perspective. Sitting in the dugout on the rails next to (associate head coach Reggie Willits) and (OU head coach Skip Johnson) you get to learn a lot about what’s going on in the game from a viewer’s perspective. I think that helped me a lot actually.”
Everything came together for the Sooners’ down the stretch on their way to their 11th appearance in the MCWS and first since 2010. Spikerman was just a piece of the puzzle, but has started to garner the attention of conference coaches.
Spikerman was named to the Big 12 all-preseason team alongside teammate Jackson Nicklaus.
Last season, Spikerman played 27 games in right field and finished third on the team with a .317 batting average. Perhaps his biggest impact came when he was outside of the batter’s box, finishing with a fielding percentage of .943 and 12 stolen bases.
“Luke (Spitz) and Tim Overman, they’ve got a system,” Johnson said about Spikerman’s recovery from injury. “They understand what his downfalls are, they understand what his biomechanics are of his body and how it works and trying to get him a system of routines of stretching, rolling out to keep him healthy going to the field everyday.”
Despite its magical run last season, Oklahoma was still picked to finish fifth in the Big 12’s preseason poll this season. The Sooners have lost several key pieces from last year’s squad.
They led the nation in MLB Draft picks last season with 11. Cade Horton (seventh overall), Jake Bennett (round two) and Peyton Graham (round two) helped set a new program record for picks in the first two rounds in a single season.
The Sooners reloaded in the offseason with a 12-player signing class and two JUCO transfers. Of those 14 players, eight were ranked among the top-55 prospects in their respective states and six were among the top-25.
If the preseason standings are any indication, the Sooners are expected to take a step back this season. However, the biggest difference between this year and year’s past is that the Sooners have made it difficult to be counted out.
“For this year, obviously it’s a lot different,” Spikerman said. “We’ve got a bunch of new faces but obviously we’re excited for another season with the guys. It’s going to be interesting. We don’t really know how it’s going to go compared to last year.”
