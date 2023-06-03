Oklahoma needed a fast start facing elimination on Saturday and speedy center fielder John Spikerman fits the role perfectly.
Spikerman lead off the bottom of the first inning with a single right up the middle of the infield. After picking up his 27th stolen base of the season, Bryce Madron brought him home with a double.
The sophomore from Montgomery, Tex. hit another single to lead off the third inning, and ended up with another stolen bag. At third base with one out on the board, Spikerman tagged up from third base on a fly ball down the same foul line.
Spikerman beat the throw to home to score put Oklahoma up 2-0 early. Two innings later, the Sooners cemented their lead with a five-hit, five-run fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead.
With the Sooners pounding the base paths, the defense got a standout performance from Braxton Douthit, who pitched a complete game in the 10-1 win.
The Sooners will face East Carolina for the second time at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN+. That game will decide which team advances to face Virginia in the regional final on Monday.
Douthit walked four batters in the first three innings, but didn’t allow a run to cross. The Black Knights didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning, and even then the graduate-senior was able to stay poised.
After striking out the next batter, Douthit got the final out on a ground ball to the shortstop and then retired the Black Knights in order in the fifth inning. Army didn’t get its first run across until after the Sooners’ offensive explosion in the fifth.
When the Sooners went back to the plate in the sixth, Wallace Clark drove the second pitch into right center field for a solo home run.
Douthit allowed just four hits and didn’t allow another walk after the third inning. He struck out seven batters and threw 64 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
Spikerman scored three of the Sooners’ first four runs and was two for three at the plate. He was walked and hit by a pitch and stole three bases.
Freshman catcher Easton Carmichael hit a two-run home run, his sixth home run this season, to close out the Sooners’ scoring in the seventh.
The Sooners had 11 hits and four stolen bases. Four of their eight lead off batters came away with hits.
If Oklahoma beats East Carolina on Sunday it will need to beat Virginia twice in order to advance to NCAA Super Regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.