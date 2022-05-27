ARLINGTON, Tex. — A breakout season for Oklahoma baseball is starting to look like it could turn into something more.
After going three seasons without a win in the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners only need to win one more in order to advance to the championship game on Sunday. The opportunity comes on the heels of a pair of dominant wins in the opening rounds.
The Sooners held a five-run lead over No. 2 Texas Tech late in the game on Thursday, and had a six-run lead going into the eighth inning against No. 6 West Virginia.
Oklahoma has relied on exceptional pitching through the first two games of the tournament. The Sooners took a risk giving Carson Atwood his first start of the season against West Virginia, but the sophomore looked strong, going three innings, and only allowing one hit and no runs with two strikeouts.
Carter Campbell, Chazz Martinez, Nicholas Andrews and Trevin Michael each helped finish out the game and didn’t let the Mountaineers get on the board until the Sooners held a 6-0 lead in the eighth inning.
“Sometimes you have to do that, and you have to take that chance,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said.
The Sooners then brought in Jake Bennett for their game against the Red Raiders. Bennett posted career highs in strikeouts (12) and innings pitched (7.2), while allowing two hits and one earned run. The Sooners walked their first batter of the tournament during the seventh inning of their game on Thursday.
Oklahoma’s offense was able to carve out an early 3-0 lead after the second inning, but then went four innings without a run. After giving up a run in the bottom of the third, the Bixby native bounced back to strike out three straight batters between the fourth and fifth innings.
Bennett is now 7-3 when starting on the mound this season.
“I get kind of emotional about it, because I know the work that he put in,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “He’s really a routine guy and it’s a credit to what he’s done since he was a freshman. He’s like the poster-child of our program.”
The Sooners get a day of rest on Friday in preparation for a game with Kansas State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
If they lose, the two teams will play again at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the championship game on Sunday at 5 p.m. Oklahoma hasn’t won a Big 12 tournament title since 2013.
Just making an appearance in the conference championship game would go a long way towards boosting the Sooners’ NCAA tournament resume. They’re currently projected to end up as a No. 2 seed, playing in the College State regional, according to D1Baseball.com’s latest predictions.
Oklahoma had the 14th-hardest strength of schedule this season and has five wins over RPI top 25 teams. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 40 in RPI and are also projected to earn a No. 2 seed at regionals.