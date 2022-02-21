Oklahoma comes into its home season with momentum.
The Sooners ended their season-opening tournament in Arlington with a 6-1 win over Michigan, marking their second win in three games to start the year. They opened the season with a 3-0 win over Auburn before falling 14-4 against Arizona.
It’s an improvement compared to last season, when the Sooners lost two of their first three games.
Before the Sooners play their home opener against Wichita State at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ performance at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown:
1. Sooners’ bullpen playing well early
Outside of the Sooners’ loss to Arizona, where they struggled in all facets, they did well on the bound.
The Sooners’ bullpen pitched shutouts against Auburn and Michigan, including a zero-hit performance against the Wolverines. Chazz Martinez got the start against Michigan, throwing five strikeouts while surrendering one unearned run in 4.2 innings.
After the game, OU coach Skip Johnson highlighted Martinez and Griffin Miller, who surrendered zero runs or hits in 2.2 innings.
“The biggest thing is we had no walks. (The pitchers) threw to the target,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “Chazz got into a little bit of trouble, but he backed off and got refocused, and it was really huge to see that. (Miller) was outstanding. I thought he was himself. He got into a real rhythm.”
David Sandlin got the start against Arizona but struggled, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings. Outside of that, it was a solid weekend of pitching for the Sooners.
Johnson really liked what he saw out of Jake Bennett against Auburn, as he started and surrendered just one hit in five innings. The Sooners surrendered just three hits to the Tigers.
“We played really well. Bennett set the tone,” Johnson said. “He really attacked the zone and stayed in control of himself. I thought [Jaret] Godman was outstanding. Colton [Sundloff] came in and did his job, and what Carter [Campbell] did was outstanding.”
2. Sooners struggling at the plate
It wasn’t the best offensive performance for the Sooners.
They ended the weekend with a .193 batting average, compared to .224 for their opponents. Part of that is due to struggles from Peyton Graham, who’s recorded three hits in 14 appearances at bat.
However, one of his three hits was a home run in the seventh inning against Auburn that helped turn the tide for the Sooners.
One bright spot is Diego Muniz, who’s recorded three hits and two runs in six at bats. Trent Brown has recorded a .500 batting average and currently leads the team with four RBIs.
3. Cade Horton, easing in
Before the season, Johnson said he would make sure Horton fully recovered from his injury last season before throwing him on the mound.
The Norman native, who missed all of last season, has not thrown a pitch yet for the Sooners. It’s been a slow start for him — he’s recorded just one hit in 10 appearances at the plate, but he started in all three games in Arlington.
Look for him to continue to assert himself in the Sooners’ line up.