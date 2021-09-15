The Big 12 announced the 2021-2022 conference slate for men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma men’s team will open their conference schedule on Jan. 1 at home against Kansas State before hitting the road on Jan. 4 at Baylor against the defending national champions.
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 in the 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 coming 🔜🎫 https://t.co/QoGbM5L9ru— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 15, 2021
The OU men’s team will open the Bedlam series at Oklahoma State on Feb. 5 before hosting the Cowboys on Feb. 26. Both Bedlam matchups are scheduled for Saturdays.
The Sooners will also travel to start the Red River Shootout against Texas on Jan. 11 before hosting the second matchup on Feb. 15.
The OU men’s team will play nine conference games at Lloyd Noble Center and two non-conference games for a total of 11.
The Sooners will end the regular season at Kansas State on March 5. The Big 12 tournament is set for March 9-12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge is set for Jan. 29.
OU head coach Porter Moser begins his tenure with the Sooners at home in an exhibition game against Roger State on Nov. 1 before beginning non-conference play on Nov. 9 at home against Northwestern State.
The Sooners first tournament will be at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and matchup with East Carolina in the quarterfinals on Nov. 18.
The Oklahoma women’s team starts their season on the road at Texas Tech on Jan. 2. The team plays its first conference home game on Jan. 5 against Iowa State.
The Sooners regular season finale is also on March 5 against Kansas at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 10-13.
Both schedules can be viewed at soonersports.com.