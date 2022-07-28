The Oklahoma men’s and women’s basketball teams have been paired up with Florida in the first edition of the Jumpman Invitational to be held on Dec 20-21.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand will be hosting the two-day invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. North Carolina and Michigan (both also sponsored by Jordan) will also compete in the event.
The Oklahoma men’s team will face Florida on Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The women’s team will face Florida at the same time the following day.
All four games of the Jumpman Invitational will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
"It is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Oklahoma men's and women's basketball teams alongside the other three original Jordan Brand schools and create this special event in the Queen City and nationally on ESPN," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "We look forward to participating in this annual marquee event and to it becoming a staple during the holiday season for years to come."
It will be the second season in a row that the men’s team has faced Florida, with the two teams tied in the overall series 2-2. The Gators won the last meeting 74-67.
Both the men's and women's full 2022-23 basketball schedules have not yet been released.
