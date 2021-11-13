OU-Baylor by the numbers: If not for Bears, how long would November streak be?

3
The number of times this season Oklahoma has scored the least number of points since Lincoln Riley became head coach. OU scored 23 against Nebraska, 16 against West Virginia and 14 on Saturday, all new lows for the Riley era.
11
The number of times the Sooners made a tackle for loss on Saturday, a high going back to the 2020 season, when OU converted 11 TFLs against Kansas. Jalen Redmond led with two of the 11.
4
The difference in sacks between the two teams. Though OU converted 11 TFLs, only one of the was a sack, split between Isaiah Thomas and Danny Stutsman. Baylor sacked Sooner quarterbacks five times and had four other TFLs.
1
The number of plays in which the Sooner offense picked up at least 20 yards. It was a 50-yard catch-and-run reception to Jadon Haselwood. OU’s next longest play was a 19-yard carry from quarterback Caleb Williams.
39
Where OU’s November winning streak would be if all the Sooners’ losses to Baylor were wins. Baylor has now beaten OU in November in 2021, 2014, 2013 and 2011. Texas A&M beat the Sooners on Nov. 6, 2010.
90
The difference between the two starting quarterbacks on the ground. Caleb Williams rushed 10 times for 17 yards. Gerry Bohanon rushed nine times for 107.