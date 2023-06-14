On Wednesday, the OU board of regents approved contracts for three of the school’s newest coaches as well extensions for others.
Roger Kish was hired as the Sooners’ head wrestling coach last month and will be getting an annual salary of $220,000. Newly-hired soccer coach Matthew Mott will receive $240,000, and both coaches will receive an annual a $5,000 increase to their salary each year until 2028.
Meanwhile, men’s basketball assistant coach Arman Gates will be getting a base salary of $250,000.
Women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk had her contract extended through 2028 and will receive a $50,000 raise with a salary of $600,000. The board also approved an extension to women’s gymnastics head coach K.J. Kindler’s contract, which now runs through 2030 and includes a $70,000 increase to $650,000 in 2023-24.
Women’s tennis head coach Audra Cohen, men’s golf head coach Ryan Hybl and men’s gymnastics head coach Mark Williams each had their contracts extended to 2028.
