Oklahoma’s long-awaited move to the SEC is finally official.
On Friday, the university’s board of regents set the date for the school’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC will be July 1, 2024. That would allow the Sooners to begin competing in their new conference in the 2024-25 season.
“The approval of these agreements allows OU to seize our future in this era of change for collegiate athletics,” said OU Board of Regents Chair Natalie Shirley. “I extend my gratitude to President Harroz, Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, and my fellow Regents for their collaboration on an accelerated exit that is beneficial for our institution, as well as the Big 12 and SEC.”
Earlier this week, Texas approved a similar move to the conference set for July 2024.
The timeline for the two school’s move out of the conference has been an unknown since the it was first revealed they would be leaving. Some expected the move wouldn’t happen until 2025 due to way television contracts were structured in the two conferences.
In football, the Sooners will now play one season under the new 14-team Big 12 before moving on to the SEC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.