NORMAN — The Citizens Advisory Board Coaches Luncheon will look a little more normal this year.
After making the annual event virtual last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event will return in-person this year. However, they will also have a virtual option available to make sure everyone feels comfortable participating.
The luncheon is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Life Church in Norman.
The yearly luncheon is CAB’s main fundraising event, and proceeds go to help the organization support the needs of foster children.
The OU football team is a regular partner for the luncheon, and coach Lincoln Riley and other members of his staff will be at the luncheon to answer questions from attendees about the upcoming season.
This year will be the first time that an in-person and virtual option is available for residents, CAB member Cindy Nashert said.
“After learning from the completely virtual event last year, we did so well with funding a need where people could just go online and decide they could spend money on shoes for foster kids, or coats or beds. So
The luncheon will include a live auction and raffle, and prize items will be available for both in-person and virtual attendees. All proceeds go to help the organization with several of its programs, including their annual Secret Santa event that focuses on providing Christmas gifts to children in need.
Prizes include tickets to OU’s game against Nebraska on Sept. 11 and Riverwind concert tickets.
“We want people to understand what the Citizens Advisory Board does,” Nashert said. “This is our only fundraiser and basically this helps us fund those needs throughout the year for all of these children who are unfortunately leaving a situation and go to foster care. A lot of them don’t have clothes, so we kind of help that transition and supply clothes and help the foster parent. So that’s where this money goes.”
More information and tickets are available at www.cabok.org/ or by going to the CAB’s Facebook page.