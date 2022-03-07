Oklahoma fans' first glimpse at Brent Venables on the sidelines is just around the corner.
The Sooners' announced Monday that the 2022 Spring Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The game will be a first glimpse at Venables' debut season after he was hired on Dec. 5.
"The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plan in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal," Venables said in a statement. "We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it's one of the many things that makes OU Football so special.
"I can't wait to see that passion on display on April 23rd, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, 'Best is the standard.' Let's pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone."
After the game, the Sooners will host the public dedication of Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statute. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy as the Sooners' quarterback in 2017, threw for 4,267 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final season.
"I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” Mayfield said in a statement. "It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”
Tickets for OU season ticket holders and Sooner Club members go on sale today at 2 p.m. for $10 each. Season ticket holders and Sooner Club members must log in to their online account to order.
MidFirst Bank East Club, Valero South Champions Club and Santee Lounge season ticket holders will be able to purchase general admission tickets within their respective clubs for $10 each, as well..
Suite and loge box holders can reserve their complimentary suite and loge box tickets via a separate RSVP process that will be outlined by email in the coming days.
Tickets for non-season ticket holders are $15 for general admission bowl seating and $25 for any remaining seats.
The game will be televised live via SoonerSports.tv.
OU's pro day is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.