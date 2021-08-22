Oklahoma landed its third 5-star recruit of the 2023 class on Sunday.

2023 No. 1 receiver Brandon Inniss announced his commitment to the Sooners on CBSSportsHQ. Inniss picked Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

The 6-foot receiver from Plantation, Florida is the top ranked receiver in the 2023 class and the No. 9 overall prospect. Inniss is the sixth commit for the Sooners in the 2023 class and the third 5-star recruit, joining quarterback Malachi Nelson and athlete Makai Lemon.

247sports currently has the Sooners 2023 recruiting class as the best in the country.

