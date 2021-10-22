In recent years, Oklahoma has had one of the most explosive offenses in the country under Lincoln Riley.
It’s the combination of a lot of factors, like great running backs, quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen. Several of OU’s receivers have simply been able to beat their defender and find open space down the field, making them an easy target for the quarterback. Defenses are often overwhelmed trying to defend against OU’s play calling and formations.
But sometimes, OU quarterbacks have simply thrown what are referred to as “50-50” balls.
That’s when a quarterback throws the ball far downfield to a receiver who may not be open. In fact, he may be well covered, and the defensive player may have an equal shot at intercepting the pass. But the goal is to throw the ball in such a way that it gives the receiver a chance to use their athleticism, size or speed to make a play.
“Every receiver wants that,” OU receiver Mike Woods said after the game against TCU. “We want to go out there and make those ESPN plays. A lot of those come from 50/50 balls. Definitely love those 50/50 plays. We tell [our quarterbacks] all the time, just throw that thing up. We’re gonna go get it.”
Throwing those kinds of passes can be risky. Riley encourages his quarterbacks to be willing to make those throws, but they have to be calculated risks. Maybe the receiver has a size advantage on his defender, or maybe the quarterback feels confident he can place the throw in a manner where only the receiver can catch it.
But there’s another important factor in determining when to take the risk, Riley said.
“I think you’ve gotta understand, maybe the most important part of all of it is you’ve gotta know the situation in the game,” Riley said.
Riley referenced a play against Kansas State earlier this month. With the Sooners up 27-17 and facing a third-and-10 from the KSU 38-yard-line, Spencer Rattler threw a 50/50 ball to Woods, but the pass was intercepted.
Interceptions are never ideal, but that play was OK because of the situation in the game, Riley said.
“We were out of field goal range. If we didn’t get it, we were gonna have to punt it,” Riley said. “What a perfect time to do that. He underthrew the ball just a hair, it ended up getting intercepted, but they got the ball… inside the 10-yard line and so there’s times like that, there’s times in games where it’s really, really good and then there’s times in games that you don’t wanna do it.
“I think the feel of not only the matchups, the physical stuff, but also knowing the game situation and when it might be appropriate is I think a big part of it. We probably spend as much time on the situational part of it as anything.”
Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray are good examples of quarterbacks who knew how, and when, to throw a 50/50 ball. And through two games, it seems Caleb Williams has a knack for it, too.
Williams threw two 50/50 balls against Texas, both to Marvin Mims, that changed the course of that game. The first one came early in the fourth quarter as Williams found Mims for a 47-yard reception with the Sooners facing third-and-5. The Sooners capped off that drive with a field goal from Gabe Brkic that cut Texas’ lead to eight points.
On the next drive — maybe the most important play of the game — with the Sooners facing third-and-19, Williams found Mims for a 52-yard touchdown.
Mims wasn’t open on either play. But if Williams doesn’t make those throws to give Mims a chance to make a play, the outcome of the game could’ve been a lot different.
“He’s giving us chances,” Woods said. “You’re seeing a lot of 50/50 balls are being thrown out there. He’s letting it fly. We’re really enjoying playing with him.”
Williams took some deep shots down the field against TCU last week, too. But his best 50/50 ball came from just 11-yards out after he found Jadon Haselwood, who was covered, for a touchdown on a back-shoulder throw in the left corner of the endzone.
With Williams looking to throw deep, the Sooners’ offense has been explosive. Against Texas and TCU, the Sooners averaged 13.2 and 16.4 yards per completion, respectively.
The highest average before that span was 12.9 against Western Carolina.
When asked why the Sooners have clicked offensively over the past two weeks, Haselwood put it simply.
“[We’re] executing the deep ball,” he said.