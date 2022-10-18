A few minutes after Oklahoma secured a 52-42 win over Kansas last Saturday, Damond Harmon gave Sooner fans a sneak peak via social media inside the team’s locker room.
The OU defensive back started a live video on Instagram that showed many of the Sooners’ players huddled in the middle of the room celebrating their win. In the middle of that huddle was OU coach Brent Venables, dancing and celebrating along with them.
It had been awhile since the Sooners had been able to enjoy that type of celebration. The team dropped three straight games to begin conference play, and their game against Kansas felt like a must-win for a lot of reasons.
The players and coaches felt that pressure, too. And that’s why the Venables made sure to celebrate with his team.
“He was just saying it's fun when you win,” OU running back Eric Gray said regarding Venables’ message to the team. “Remember this feeling because it's the feeling you want every week. We want to finish this week strong and in order to do what we want to do, we had to win this game.
“Everybody said in a meeting earlier this week that we wanted to win Saturday to go into this bye week feeling good to get us into a stretch the rest of the year.”
Instead of entering a much-needed bye week on a four-game losing streak, the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) have momentum they can build on, particularly on offense.
After recording a combined 550 yards of total offense the two weeks prior to Kansas, the Sooners finished with 701 yards against the Jayhawks, the most they’ve recorded against a Big 12 opponent sine 2018. 487 of those yards came in the first half, the second most in any half in program history.
A key reason, and maybe most significant, was the return of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners also had two 100-yard receivers in Marvin Mims (career-high nine catches, 106 yards) and Brayden Willis (five catches, career-high 102 yards and a touchdown).
For Willis, it was a big performance for the offense after two subpar outings.
“We’re going to celebrate,” Willis said. “We had a decent day. We could definitely be better, but we’re happy with the progress we’ve made, especially after the last two games. We can always get better, we’re going to continue to get better, but this just gives us a renewal of confidence that we can go out there and put up those numbers.”
Now, the focus is on maintaining that momentum through the bye week.
The bye week comes a little late this season for the Sooners, who’ve already played seven of their 12 regular-season games. This year marks only the second time the Sooners haven’t had a bye before Week 8 in over a decade. Six other Big 12 teams have already had their week off.
But it also comes at a good time. The team is dealing with some injuries, including to key players Marcus Major and Billy Bowman, and the bye week gives the Sooners an opportunity to rest.
“We’ve got a couple guys banged up,” Mims said. “Hopefully we can get them back, get them rested up. I need the rest, a bunch of people need the rest, coaches need the rest. In a bye week, [you] just stay focused so that the young guys stay focused... Just stay focused after the bye week, at the end of the day we’ve got to come back and we’ve got more football to play.”
For Willis, the process doesn’t change while the Sooners enter their bye week, and the Sooners can’t get too complacent after a win.
“Just stay together and just keep getting better,” Willis said. “It’s never as good as you think, it’s never as bad as you think. We’re gonna go back, watch the film, see what we can correct, get our bodies right and start working on the next opponent, Iowa State.”
The Sooners are back in action at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Oct. 29, at Iowa State.
