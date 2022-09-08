Marcus Major has been at Oklahoma for awhile now, though he hasn’t been on the field much.
That changed during last Saturday’s season-opening win over UTEP, and he announced his presence in a big way.
It was his one-yard touchdown run to open the second half that pushed the Sooners’ lead to 25. He followed that up with a six-yard touchdown — a run where he appeared to be stopped short before he kept his legs churning for the score — to end the third quarter.
By the end of Oklahoma’s 45-13 win, Major had been one of the most productive offensive players: seven carries for 54 yards, one catch for eight yards and two touchdowns.
“With me, I try to be as humble as possible,” Major said during Tuesday’s media availability. “But those two touchdowns, they meant a lot to me.”
It was a big day for a few reasons.
Major landed at Oklahoma back in 2019 but he redshirted after an injury forced him to miss most of the season. He was a back-up running back in 2020, rushing 35 times for 187 yards in 10 appearances.
Expectations were high for the redshirt junior last season, but he was ruled academically ineligible during fall camp and missed the first half of the season. Even after he was cleared to return, he was a distant third on the depth chart behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, finishing with 15 carries in six appearances.
“It’s been a tough tenure for Major, but he credits running backs coach DeMarco Murray for helping with his maturity off the field.
“He’s helped me a lot, man,” Major said. “He taught me real things… He taught me how to be one of the guys, but he said it’s all on me. That guy really changed my mindset on things. He really helped me out a lot.”
He’s taken those lessons to heart, and this season has been a new journey for Major.
Things turned around for Major during the offseason. Teammates and coaches praised his work ethic and impact on the team since fall camp, and Major has pointed to his comfort level in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system.
“It’s been amazing, actually,” Lebby said. “I didn’t know really what all to do last year… As soon as Coach Lebby came in, to me he’s been nothing but good news. He’s the guy that really likes to run the ball, loves to run the ball. I just feel like it was a good fit for me.
“The conversations that we’ve had, he said he’s going to run me. He depends on me. So me, I’m just trying to stay focus, do what I need to do, make sure I don’t let him down.”
Major was listed second on the depth chart behind Eric Gray leading into last week’s opener, though Lebby emphasized that Major would be involved in the offense. Gray saw the majority of the work at running back — 16 carries, two catches, 135 total yards — but Major saw his own opportunities and found success.
Lebby said he’d like the backfield split between Gray and Major to be more "even" moving forward.
“Eric’s probably going to lead the way obviously from a tough standpoint, but Marcus is going to be right there clipping at his heels,” Major said. “Again, Marcus has done an unbelievable job. But I expect both those guys to be ultra productive and play at a really high level. Feel really great about where they’re at.”
Major’s performance against UTEP also earned praise from OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
“It was huge for him,” Gabriel said. “He’s been grinding his butt off… I think what you are seeing from [tight end Brayden Willis] and Marcus Major is truly what they’ve been doing. It’s their work coming to light. I’m super proud of them. Guys who work hard are going to be rewarded. I’m super happy for them.”
Despite being in his fourth season at Oklahoma, Major hasn’t been able to contribute on the field as much as he’d like. But he’s confident his game against UTEP is a sign of things to come.
“That’s just the warm-up for me,” Major said. “I feel like that’s nothing. I feel like I can do way more. I’m way more comfortable than what I’ve been over the years.”
