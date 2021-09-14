Oklahoma freshman quarterback Ralph Rucker hurried the offense to the line of scrimmage.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Sooners faced a fourth down inside the Western Carolina five-yard line. With the game already in hand, the Sooners went for it anyways, as Todd Hudson moved the chains with a two-yard run.
Hudson got the carry again and scored on the ensuing play, marking the final touchdown in a 76-0 dominant win for the Sooners.
The Sooners had done enough to win the game in the first half, but they pushed forward in the second half and on that last drive as if they were trailing.
It was a sense of urgency that the Sooners didn’t have when they led by 23 points at halftime against Tulane the week before. And that mentality — competing for all four quarters — is something Riley will emphasize throughout the season.
[I’ll] keep harping on it. I mean, that'll be a weekly thing for us,” Riley said on Tuesday.
“After each and every game and going into each and every week all year, we've got to keep our mindset the same. The reality is there's a lot of plays [against Western Carolina] that we didn't do very well, that we were successful on because we're better players… We know the margin of error is going to get smaller as we go, and the competition is going to get better. We're going to have to get better.”
It’s a mindset that the Sooners focused on during practice last week.
Heading into the Tulane game, Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch worried that the team hadn’t practiced well enough to be prepared. Last week, Riley said the team had worked in practice to find the right mindset against Western Carolina.
For running back Eric Gray, the biggest takeaway from the Sooners’ rout of the Catamounts was the work they put in before the game.
“We had a great week of practice going into that game,” Gray said. “Everyone was on the same page, so we're kinda just trying to follow that model again. Everyone knows how great of a practice we had last week, so we want to follow that again this week and then follow it into the game where everyone's on the same page.”
Even against the Catamounts, and even as the starters sat for most of the second half, coaches were looking for the bench players to stay focused in the second half.
“The message is the message — It’s a 60 minute [game],” Grinch said. “It’s hard to be average if you don’t finish. It’s impossible to be good and even less of a chance to be anything above that if you’re not playing a full four quarters. Too many of these guys have been with us for a number of years.
“We have to make sure that’s the expectation, [which] doesn’t make it easy because it turns out [other teams are] trying to play 60 minutes also. But that’s gotta be our mindset going into it.”
It’s easier to play with that focus against an FCS opponent like the Catamounts. The Sooners know they face a much tougher Nebraska team this weekend.
And for Riley, the team will need that mentality to continue against the Cornhuskers.
“You see the score [against Western Carolina] and think, ‘That was a perfect game,’ but you watch the tape and that was nowhere near the perfect game,” Riley said. “That's why we can't get too result-oriented and talk about us because that doesn't always tell the story.
“... As coaches and players, we've got to look at it with the exact same eye that we did the Tulane tape, and there's got to be a lot of improvement there. It was better, but it's far from where we want to be.”