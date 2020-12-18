OU football: Against Cyclones, Sooners can do something that's never been done

Rare is the game or season in which the participants may understand they’re playing for something bound to be more appreciated over time than in the moment, but that could well be the Sooners on Saturday.
Oklahoma meets Iowa State for the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Sooners bring two losses into the game — one of them to Iowa State — and because they do, nobody appears to have any reasonable scenarios that might allow them to reach the College Football Playoff for a fourth straight season.
That’s enough for much of Sooner Nation to see the 2020 season as a temporary step backward before taking a run at the program’s eighth national championship next season.
Yet, what the program can do by defeating the Cyclones is actually far less common than a national championship, and that would be claiming a sixth straight outright conference championship.
The SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are four of the Power Five conference and have been in existence, with no fewer than 10 programs, for quite a big longer than the Big 12 and the last time a program in any of those leagues won a sixth straight outright conference crown came … well, actually, it's never happened.
Clemson, like OU, is riding a streak of five straight ACC crowns and can win a sixth straight against Notre Dame.
Alabama won five straight SEC championships from 1971 to 1975, yet even under coach Nick Saban, the Tide has never put together five straight, let alone six.
The nearest team to win six straight outright major conference crowns is Southern Cal from 2002 to 2008, when the Trojans had a piece of seven straight then Pac-10 championships, but shared the championship with Washington State in 2002, Cal in 2006 and Arizona State in 2007.
Whether the old Big Eight might be considered a Power Five Conference — or maybe a Power Six, alongside the old Southwest Conference? — can be debated, yet no team ever won six straight without sharing at least one of the crowns in it either.
Under Chuck Fairbanks and Barry Switzer, OU had a piece of eight straight Big Eight championships from 1972 to 1980, yet shared the title with Nebraska in 1972, 1975 and 1978, and with Colorado and Oklahoma State in 1976.
The Sooners actually won 14 straight conference titles from 1946 to 1959, sharing the crown with Kansas in 1946 and 1947, but of the run of 12 straight outright titles that followed, the first 11 were in the Big Seven and only the last in the Big Eight.
Additionally, Nebraska won conference championships the last five seasons of the Big Eight’s existence, yet the first one was shared with Colorado and in the season after the streak, the Big 12’s inaugural campaign, the Huskers lost the title game, in a shocking upset, to Texas.
Speaking of Texas, in the old Southwest Conference, the Longhorns won six straight conference crowns from 1968 to 1973, yet the first one was shared with Arkansas.
Thus, it would appear, OU has a chance today to do something that’s never been done before in one of college football’s most major conferences.
Clemson does, too, but the Tigers and Irish don’t kick off until 3 p.m., so OU can still do it first.
It’s not a national championship, yet lots of teams have won one of those.
This?
It would be a first.
Should OU do it, eventually, it might even get the due it deserves.