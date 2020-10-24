Anyway you slice it, the Sooners played defense at a high level during Saturday’s 33-14 victory over TCU inside Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The Horned Frogs scored just 14 points, a season low and 13 fewer than they were averaging entering the contest.
The Sooners held them to 351 total yards, more than 80 less than the Horned Frogs averaged over their first three games.
Though it might have hurt coordinator Alex Grinch’s pride a bit to give up a late score, TCU’s second touchdown didn’t come until 3:42 left to play, after which OU remained in complete control, still leading 30-14.
Grinch may have been a little hard to follow during his postgame media session, yet the point he appeared to make was that his defense made real progress.
“Seven points on the board and [you’re] making sure also that you don’t create a scenario where, here we go again,” he said. “We’ve been here before and it’s like, ‘OK, wait a second, are we waiting for the other shoe to drop’ … I think there’s some growth."
OU appeared to be in firm control, leading 17-0, when TCU got on the board for the first time on a 6-yard touchdown run from Dalmarqua Foster 9:38 before the half.
The score capped a 75-yard, 8-play march jumpstarted by a 47-yard completion from quarterback Max Dugan to receiver Pro Wells.
The Horned Frogs managed to score, but the other shoe never dropped. OU pushed its edge to 30-7 before TCU scored again in the fourth quarter.
Numbers aside, the most clear measure of progress may be the way the Sooners spoke about it afterword.
“Right now, I believe that we’re consistent and we’re finding confidence within our consistency,” said Sooner defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, who led both teams with eight solo tackles. “I feel as if we do that every day in practice.. Coach Grinch has a great emphasis that we follow and we buy into.”
That “consistency” Radley-Hiles spoke of must have begun in practice. Saturday was OU’s first game in two weeks. Real consistency will have occurred if OU can turn in a similar defensive performance at Texas Tech in six days.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, who finished with a pair of tackles, including one of the Sooners’ 10 for losses, three of which were sacks, recalled one mistake he made.
“I hesitated on that first [run-pass-option] they had,” he said. “I knew that wasn’t the game plan that we had. I told myself from that point on, I would be aggressive.”
He remembered it so well because it proved to be a turning point, and perhaps not just for him.
“I could have had the sack as opposed to holding my hands up and trying to stop the pass,” Thomas said. “It was in the game plan to be aggressive and fast. We did a great job of that today.”
