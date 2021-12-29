OU Football: Alamo Bowl by the numbers

10-9
Bob Stoops’ bowl record as Sooner coach following Oklahoma’s 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon. Stoops guided OU past Auburn in the Sugar, his 18th bowl game, concluding the 2016 season, a victory after consecutive losses to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl and Orange. Now, it would appear, he’s over .500 to stay.
1,253
Kennedy Brooks’ rushing yards for the season following his 142-yard performance against Oregon. Brooks now has 3,320 career rushing yards at OU. He’s eligible to return next season, though it would be his sixth year on campus.
The number of times during the regular season the Sooners finished with more total offense than they finished with Wednesday. Those games were against FCS Western Carolina, in which they gained 624, and Texas, in which they gained 662. OU gained 560 against Oregon.
The number of times in OU’s bowl history, spanning 54 games prior to Wednesday, it scored more than the 47 points it scored against Oregon. The Sooners scored 48 at the Fiesta (2010) against Connecticut, 48 at the Rose (2017) in an overtime loss to Georgia and 55 in the Cotton (2020) against Florida.
The number of times this season OU gained more ground yards than they gained against Oregon Wednesday. The Sooners finished with 318 against the Ducks, trailing only the 339 they gained against Texas.
5,141
The number of days, prior to Wednesday, since OU last played inside the Alamodome, when they topped Missouri 38-17 on Dec. 1, 2007 in the Big 12 title game.