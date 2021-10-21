Since landing at OU, creating turnovers has been a big point of emphasis for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
When it comes to forcing fumbles and recovering them, the Sooners have been one of the best nationally. They’ve forced 11 fumbles this season and recovered eight of them, which is tied for the third most in the country.
But one area the defense has been lacking is interceptions. The Sooners have intercepted just three passes this season, and they haven't forced one since the West Virginia game in Week 4.
The lack of interceptions has been a concern for Grinch.
“You’re always optimistic they’re going to come,” Grinch said during his press conference Tuesday. “... We’ve had some [potential interceptions] that we haven’t secured. So [I’m] certainly disappointed that way and our inability to do each and every one of those things at any level of consistency. Do you believe it’s going to come? Yeah, you believe it’s going to come. That’s why you practice every single day.”
There’s not a clear reason why the Sooners haven’t forced as many turnovers this season. The defense forced 16 interceptions last season, including five from Tre Norwood.
But while the interceptions are down compared to last season, the fumbles have increased. Last year’s defense forced just three fumbles in 11 games, eight fewer than what this year’s team has already done.
The Sooners are also on pace to have as many total turnovers this season compared to last year. This year’s team has 14 takeaways through seven games. Last season, the Sooners had 19 takeaways in 11 games.
For cornerback Key Lawrence, the lack of interceptions is due to the secondary not making enough plays.
“It's all self-inflicted,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “Pretty much every opportunity that we’ve had so far is [because we’ve been] aggressive at the catch point… We're trying to be too passive. Everything else is just self-inflicted.
“We always have good position, we're just not making the plays on the ball so they're just really on us. So that's nothing that the offense is doing, it's just clumsy stuff is happening. But we just got to start capitalizing on those opportunities.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley echoed that on Tuesday.
“Honestly, we had a couple times [against TCU] where we were in position and we've just fundamentally got to be a little bit cleaner, make the play… It’s just about finishing,” Riley said. “So I thought we were in position. I think as those guys settle in more, they're going to make some of those plays and we expect them to."
It could also be due to injuries in the secondary. D.J. Graham and Delarrin Turner-Yell, who both have one interception on the season, have missed time with injuries.
The Sooners still have a positive turnover margin, as they’ve gained three more takeaways than they’ve lost. But Grinch is looking for more plays from his secondary.
[I’m] etremely disappointed in the lack of takeaways,” Grinch said. “I don’t want to go down this road and say we’re back to being that unit that can’t get ‘em. It’s not [that we] can’t. We just haven’t, specifically last week.
“So [we have tp] keep working at it and keep grinding.”