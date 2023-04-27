The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Harrison is the first former Sooner taken in the first round since CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were each taken on the first day in 2020. He’s the first OU offensive lineman taken in the first round since Lane Johnson was picked fourth overall in 2013.
The 6-4, 315 pound left tackle played three seasons with the Sooners, registering 1,866 snaps in 34 career games with 24 starts. He was a first team All-Big 12 selection last season as a junior.
Harrison is the first Sooner to be drafted by Jacksonville since Dede Westbrook was taken in the fourth round in 2017. The Washington D.C. product is the 10th OU offensive lineman drafted in the nine seasons since offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh took over.
Harrison was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school, choosing the Sooners over Boston College, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.