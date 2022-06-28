The last time Baker Mayfield made a public appearance in Norman back in April, his future with the Cleveland Browns was unclear.
Not much has chanced since then. But Tuesday morning at Reaves Park, Mayfield wasn’t shy about voicing his feelings towards his current team.
The former Oklahoma quarterback returned to host a youth football camp at his alma mater, where he helped lead dozens of kids through drills. It was a notable return for Mayfield, who had hosted his annual camp in Ohio in recent years.
It’s the second time Mayfield has returned to Norman in recent months, including his appearance for his Heisman Trophy dedication during the April spring game.
“I think I have more fun than the kids do,” Mayfield said during his media availability. “[It’s great] just to be able to come out here and have fun, get some fundamentals in, teach them a few things.
“But really, it’s just to enjoy the game of football. That’s what it’s all about, having fun while you’re doing it. That’s what I’m trying to get back to.”
That enjoyment has been a priority as the distance continues to grow between Mayfield and the Browns.
The former NFL No. 1 pick started nearly 60 games for the Browns, which included a playoff win in 2020. But Mayfield struggled for much of last season after playing through a torn labrum, recording 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Cleveland was noncommittal about Mayfield’s future with the team following the season, and the situation became cloudier when the Browns traded for former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.
Mayfield requested a trade a few days later and has been away from the team.
“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said.
“I think I got frustrated with [a trade] not happening before mini-camp and all those things,” Mayfield said. “But that’s the stuff that’s out of my control… So right now I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”
The trade for Watson included three first-round draft picks, indicating Cleveland’s decision for him to be the franchise’s new starting quarterback. Shortly after the trade, Watson signed a $230 million dollar contract with the franchise.
However, speculation on Mayfield’s eventual return has increased in the midst of sexual assault lawsuits against Watson. Tuesday marks the NFL’s initial disciplinary hearing against Watson, who could face a year-long suspension.
Mayfield didn’t rule out a return but didn’t make it sound likely, either.
“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. "But we're ready to move on, on both sides."
Despite the uncertainty, Mayfield said the plan was to host the youth football camp in Norman, and the day at Reaves Park served as a reset for the Heisman Trophy winner.
“It’s always great to come back here and feel that love and relive my glory days,” Mayfield said. “It’s just fun to come back and give back just to show that I really do about this place. They helped mold me into who I am today.”